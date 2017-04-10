Sister Of The Year
Erin Overstreet , 34, has been a mentor for Grace Meiser, 17, a Harrisonburg High School senior, since Grace was 8 years old through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County. They're seen outside HHS on April 7. Erin Overstreet , 34, has mentored Harrisonburg High School senior Grace Meiser, 17, since Grace was an 8-year-old girl at Spotswood Elementary School as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Sat
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Sat
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar '17
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC