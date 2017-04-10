Sister Of The Year

Erin Overstreet , 34, has been a mentor for Grace Meiser, 17, a Harrisonburg High School senior, since Grace was 8 years old through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County. They're seen outside HHS on April 7. Erin Overstreet , 34, has mentored Harrisonburg High School senior Grace Meiser, 17, since Grace was an 8-year-old girl at Spotswood Elementary School as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.