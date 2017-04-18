Missing woman's remains found in Fredericksburg
Police said a person out relic hunting discovered the remains in a heavily wooded area of the city at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The medical examiner confirmed they are those of Rochelle Renee Simms, 32, who disappeared almost six months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr 15
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr 15
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar '17
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC