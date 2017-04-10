Man wanted in city apprehended in Stafford foot chase
A man wanted on probation violation charges in Fredericksburg was apprehended in Stafford County following a foot chase that covered several hundred yards, police said. Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said deputies C.N. Mireles and K.J. Simpson went to the Clarion Inn at 564 Warrenton Road about 10 p.m. Saturday to serve a warrant.
