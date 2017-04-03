Man sentenced for Halloween hit-and-r...

Man sentenced for Halloween hit-and-runs that damaged numerous vehicles in Fredericksburg

A drunken Halloween night drive that turned into a demolition derby on Fredericksburg streets earned a city man an 11-month jail sentence. Donald Eugene Anderson II pleaded guilty on Friday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to felony hit and run, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

