Man sentenced for abduction, burglary

A Fredericksburg man will serve five years in prison for his part in tying up a man and stealing a video game console and other items. On Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Christopher Lydel Tharrington, 34, pleaded guilty to abduction, burglary and possession of a firearm by a violent felon in connection to a Jan. 4 incident in which the victim was bound and robbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.