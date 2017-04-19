German grocer Lidl submits plans for ...

German grocer Lidl submits plans for Lightfoot store

The prototype for the Fredericksburg, Virginia, Lidl location, which is set to open this summer -- ahead of openings. Within a year of the first openings, the company plans to have 100 stores along the East Coast.

