Fredericksburg Crime Report, 04/25/17
Fredericksburg Antique Mall, 211 William Street, 4/24, 8:30 a.m. The owner reported that an unknown person forced entry into the store through a second-floor window and stole the cash register and merchandise. Upon further investigation, the cash register was located nearby the store with the contents removed.
