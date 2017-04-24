Fredericksburg Crime Report, 04/25/17

Fredericksburg Crime Report, 04/25/17

Fredericksburg Antique Mall, 211 William Street, 4/24, 8:30 a.m. The owner reported that an unknown person forced entry into the store through a second-floor window and stole the cash register and merchandise. Upon further investigation, the cash register was located nearby the store with the contents removed.

