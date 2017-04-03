Fredericksburg Arbor Day celebration to honor Margery E. Arnold

The City of Fredericksburg and the Fredericksburg Area Council of Garden Clubs will hold their annual Arbor Day celebration at 10 a.m. April 19, on the lawn at Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Anticipated keynote speakers include Barbara White, the Virginia Department of Forestry's urban and community forestry coordinator, and Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. This year's event, which is open to the public, will honor Margery E. Arnold for her contributions to the Fredericksburg community, efforts to help preserve Crow's Nest from development, and her support of environmental education for the children of Fredericksburg.

