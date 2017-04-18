Fredericksburg alley turned into eye-catching entrance to historic Market Square
Fredericksburg VA Main Street, with the help of two grants, has installed six colorful banners tied to its new branding program along one wall of the alley leading from Caroline Street to Market Square. "This is a way to welcome people to Market Square," said D.D. Lecky, Fredericksburg VA Main Street's president, during an event Wednesday to celebrate the installation.
