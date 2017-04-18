Feedback is mixed bag on Fredericksburg's proposed budget

A Fredericksburg businessman told the City Council during a public hearing Tuesday that people who own real estate in Fredericksburg see themselves as "targets" when the city decides to raise taxes. Van Perroy, who owns Fredericksburg Square at 525 Caroline St., was reacting to the city manager's proposed general fund budget for fiscal 2018, which would increase the real estate tax rate from 77 cents to 80 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.