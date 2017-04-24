Ex-nurse's aide convicted of stealing from elderly family friend in Fredericksburg
A former nurse's aide already convicted of bilking elderly patients in Stafford County was given another prison sentence Tuesday for stealing from an elderly family friend in Fredericksburg. In both cases, Cassandra Jean Eley's attorneys said her addiction to pain pills led to the crimes.
