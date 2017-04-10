Editorial: Fracking's risk to river called unacceptable
A NEW REPORT says the risk that fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, poses to the Rappahannock River makes it among the nation's most endangered waterways. In other words, the enormity of the risk absolutely negates any benefit reaped by capturing the oil or gas that may exist beneath it.
