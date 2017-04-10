Editorial: Airbnb registry a welcome addition

AIRBNB, the online clearinghouse of lodging locations that matches travelers with property owners, has gone from a couple of guys with an extra mattress to failing startup to phenomenon with some 3 million listings around the world, including more than 300 in Virginia. Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently signed into law legislation that gives local governments power to establish a registry of Airbnb sites and set regulations for short-term rentals.

