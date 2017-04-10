Cloudy skies will give way to sunshine and 80s on Easter Sunday
A weak cold air damming wedge is in place across Virginia today . A warm front parked across the far southwestern corner of the state separates sunny skies and much warmer temperatures from the cloudy and cooler conditions present in Fredericksburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar '17
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC