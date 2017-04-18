Cloudy and cool Wednesday but very warm and stormy Thursday
Yes, the &^*^#$^%^ cold air damming wedge is back in town thanks to high pressure sliding across New England today . The clockwise wind flow around the high's center resulted locally in easterly winds which ushered in cool and damp Atlantic surface air last night.
