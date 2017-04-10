Cast your votes to pick 2017 Readers'...

Cast your votes to pick 2017 Readers' Choice winners

22 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

What's the best place to grab a cup of coffee? Who makes the best Buffalo wings? Where do you and your friends go to see live music? Over the next two and a half weeks, readers will pick their favorites in dozens of categories in The Free Lance-Star 2017 Readers' Choice competition. Visit Fredericksburg.com/readerschoice to make your selections of top local businesses, artists, events and destinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

