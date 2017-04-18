Body of missing Fredericksburg woman found

The body of the 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman who went missing six months ago was found in a heavily-wooded area in the city of Fredericksburg on Saturday. Fredericksburg Police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said Rochelle Renee Simms' body was discovered by a citizen who was relic hunting around 6:30 p.m. Fredericksburg patrol officers and detectives responded to the area, confirming the remains to be human, which were sent to the Medical Examiner's office in Richmond.

