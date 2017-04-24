After life as the heart of a steamboat and a cottage, pilothouse about to be restored
The wooden structure with skin of northern white pine and bones of cherry wood started its life in 1894 at the Neafie & Levy shipyard in Philadelphia as the pilothouse of the steamboat "Potomac." During 42 years of passenger and freight service on the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers between Baltimore, Fredericksburg and Norfolk, the captain and officers steered the 176-foot steamboat from the structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 unsolved murder
|Wed
|1995moonchild
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr 15
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr 15
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar '17
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC