After life as the heart of a steamboat and a cottage, pilothouse about to be restored

The wooden structure with skin of northern white pine and bones of cherry wood started its life in 1894 at the Neafie & Levy shipyard in Philadelphia as the pilothouse of the steamboat "Potomac." During 42 years of passenger and freight service on the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers between Baltimore, Fredericksburg and Norfolk, the captain and officers steered the 176-foot steamboat from the structure.

