Wittman may or may not attend King George town hall
Rep. Rob Wittman is listed as one of the speakers at a town hall Tuesday hosted by King George County officials, but it's not clear if the Republican Congressman will make it to the meeting. The town hall is being held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, and hosted by Supervisors Cedell Brooks Jr. and Ruby Brabo and School Board member Mike Rose.
