Virginia skimming suspects arrested r...

Virginia skimming suspects arrested re-entering U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police arrested a group of Cuban immigrants flying home to Florida in connection to a series of credit card skimming crimes that targeted Virginia businesses. The group was accused of racking up $18,000 worth of charges from credit card numbers stolen in Louisa last December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Thu slfafdjlad 1
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Wed Trump is Winning 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb 17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb 16 Heidi petrovics 21
News Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he... Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... Jan '17 Unknown 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC