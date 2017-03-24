VDOT looks at extending I-95 Express Lanes to Fredericksburg
From 50,000 feet, the 10-mile stretch of the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes proposed by the Virginia Department of Transportation is known as "Component 3A" of the Atlantic Gateway project launched by Governor Terry McAuliffe last year. From ground level, the new express lanes extension proposal is a step in the right direction according to Lorenza Cooper who said: "they're not extending is as far as it needs to go."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi petrovics
|21
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC