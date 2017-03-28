Two charged with fraudulently purchasing U.T.V.
On March 23, 2017, at 11:45 a.m., Fredericksburg Motor Sports alerted the Stafford County Sheriff's Office of a female who was attempting to purchase a UTV while using another person's identity. Detective Ed McCullough and Detective Robert Firkin were assigned to the investigation.
