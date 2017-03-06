Trial delayed in Fredericksburg murde...

Trial delayed in Fredericksburg murder case

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Christopher John Hardbower, 43, of Burke, was scheduled to go on trial next Tuesday on charges of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. But the trial has been rescheduled for May 10 because of a delay in receiving medical records of Geoffrey Barksdale, the man Hardbower is charged with shooting multiple times.

