Trial delayed in Fredericksburg murder case
Christopher John Hardbower, 43, of Burke, was scheduled to go on trial next Tuesday on charges of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. But the trial has been rescheduled for May 10 because of a delay in receiving medical records of Geoffrey Barksdale, the man Hardbower is charged with shooting multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC