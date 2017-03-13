Strangeways earns accolade, announces opening timeline
Strangeways Brewing, a Richmond brewery which is soon to open its second location in Fredericksburg, has been named one of the South's best breweries by Southern Living Magazine. "We are very honored and humbled to receive this accolade," said owner Neil Burton about the list, which was released this week.
