Stimpson says diet drug led to bizarre behavior, is considering another run for office

Former Stafford County Supervisor Susan Stimpson said Monday she is seriously considering another bid for a state House of Delegates seat, nearly a year after her bizarre trespassing arrest at the Fredericksburg Wegmans. During her first sit-down interview with The Free Lance-Star since the April 5 arrest, Stimpson blamed her erratic behavior on side effects of Phentermine, a prescription appetite suppressant.

