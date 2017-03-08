Rob Hedelt: Drivers who won't cut on their lights just the start in this round of readers' gripes

Gail Boyer of Stafford County said she's had it with folks who won't turn their car lights on as required by law "I drive to work early in the morning and am amazed at how many people don't have their lights on," she said, noting that cars with automatic controls could just leave them on and let the vehicle take care of it. Elizabeth White of Spotsylvania County had the same complaint about drivers who won't turn their lights on at dusk, in the dark or in inclement weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.