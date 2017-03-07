Riverside Center For The Performing Arts Presents Saturday Night Fever
The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg, Virginia is excited to present the disco musical, Saturday Night Fever starring Michael Notardonato as Tony Manero. Located at 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA, performances begin on Wednesday March 15th and run until Sunday May 7th.
