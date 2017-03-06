Replay of battle between tea party and school supporters looms over Spotsy budget

Public schools advocates and anti-tax Republicans are butting heads once again as Spotsylvania County leaders prepare to advertise a new real estate tax rate. Michael Hirsch, chairman of the Fredericksburg Virginia Patriots tea party group, called the county administrator's proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 a "valentine for conservatives and hard-working taxpayers" because it keeps tax rates steady.

