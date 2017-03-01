Prescription cough syrup in high demand as 'respiratory crud' is widespread
Dr. Steven Mussey is only halfway joking when he calls the limited supplies of prescription cough syrup "a crisis of epic proportions." For almost a week, some local pharmacies have had trouble filling prescriptions for cough suppressant containing codeine, said Mussey, who practices internal medicine in Spotsylvania County.
