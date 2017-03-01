Police: Woman sexually assaulted at C...

Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Capital Ale House

Feb. 19

Fredericksburg police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in a restroom of the Capital Ale House on Sunday, Feb. 19. At about 1 a.m., a man entered the downtown bar and restaurant at 917 Caroline Street, approached a group at a table and started talking with them, police said in a release. After one of the women at the table went to the restroom, police say he followed and sexually assaulted her in the bathroom.

