Police: Man wanted for sex assault inside Capital Ale House bathroom
Police say an unknown male entered the Capital Ale House Feb. 19 around 1 a.m., approached a group of friends, and struck up a conversation. "After a brief conversation, the suspect followed one the females into the restroom and sexually assaulted her," Fredericksburg Police's press release said.
