One of Northern Virginiaa s largest industrial parks has a new owner
Finmarc Management, based in Chevy Chase, Md., has acquired a 15-building portfolio for $58 million, one of the largest industrial parcels in Northern Virginia. According to JLL, which brokered the transaction, the deal includes the Featherstone Industrial Park in Woodbridge and another property in Fredericksburg.
