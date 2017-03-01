One of Northern Virginiaa s largest i...

One of Northern Virginiaa s largest industrial parks has a new owner

Finmarc Management, based in Chevy Chase, Md., has acquired a 15-building portfolio for $58 million, one of the largest industrial parcels in Northern Virginia. According to JLL, which brokered the transaction, the deal includes the Featherstone Industrial Park in Woodbridge and another property in Fredericksburg.

