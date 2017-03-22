new Your chance to weigh in on 95 Exp...

new Your chance to weigh in on 95 Express Lanes extension

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Commuters can weigh in this week on Virginia's plans to extend the 95 Express Lanes 10 miles south toward Fredericksburg and add a new exit from the lanes near Quantico over the next five years. The plan would extend the 95 Express Lanes 10 miles south toward Fredericksburg and add a new exit from the lanes near Quantico over the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mar 15 tim169 1
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar 13 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb '17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb '17 Heidi petrovics 21
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,092 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC