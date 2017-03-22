new Your chance to weigh in on 95 Express Lanes extension

Commuters can weigh in this week on Virginia's plans to extend the 95 Express Lanes 10 miles south toward Fredericksburg and add a new exit from the lanes near Quantico over the next five years. The plan would extend the 95 Express Lanes 10 miles south toward Fredericksburg and add a new exit from the lanes near Quantico over the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.