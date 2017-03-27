Mixed-use project in downtown Fredericksburg gets design approval

A 26,000-square-foot, mixed-use project in downtown Fredericksburg has gotten the green light from the city's Architectural Review Board . At a meeting this month, the board approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for exterior design plans for 1010 Caroline St. Firms helping the project include Commonwealth Architects, Lifecycle Construction Services and Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer.

