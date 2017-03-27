Mixed-use project in downtown Frederi...

Mixed-use project in downtown Fredericksburg gets design approval

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Virginia Business

A 26,000-square-foot, mixed-use project in downtown Fredericksburg has gotten the green light from the city's Architectural Review Board . At a meeting this month, the board approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for exterior design plans for 1010 Caroline St. Firms helping the project include Commonwealth Architects, Lifecycle Construction Services and Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) 20 hr Michele Cruey 9
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mar 15 tim169 1
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar 13 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb '17 richard fitzwilliams 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC