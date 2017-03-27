Man sentenced for nightclub stabbing
A Maryland man has been ordered to serve two years in prison for stabbing a man during a fight at a Fredericksburg nightclub nearly three years ago. On Friday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Devon Lamont Mosley, 32, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, which was lowered from the more serious charge of aggravated malicious wounding.
