Learn more about the the effort to extend the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes

The public is invited to attend two upcoming meetings to learn more about a study of the Interstate 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. The project would extend I-95 Express Lanes approximately 10 miles south of Route 610 in Stafford County to the vicinity of Route 17. The facility is proposed to connect to the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.