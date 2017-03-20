J. Brian's Tap Room co-owner seeking Democratic nomination for House of Delegates seat
A small business owner and Navy reservist from Fredericksburg will seek the Democratic nomination for the 28th District House of Delegates seat. Karen Hyland, who owns J. Brian's Tap Room in downtown Fredericksburg with her husband, dubbed herself a "pro-business Democrat" in a press release announcing her candidacy.
