Gun store burglar suspects arrested

Federal authorities have arrested three men suspected of a recent Northern Virginia gun store burglary and two similar attempted break-ins in the Fredericksburg area. According to a press release from the Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney's Office, a tip led ATF agents to Alexandria resident Preston G. Holmes, 23; Maryland resident Daniel L. Quarles, 19; and Matthew D. Jones, 23, whose residence is unclear.

