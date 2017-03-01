Fredericksburg police say teen accused of iPhone ripoff

An iPhone deal that turned into a robbery in Fredericksburg has now resulted in felony charges against a 16-year-old. Fredericksburg police have charged the teen with robbery, brandishing a firearm and child endangerment in a case tied to the theft of money offered for an iPhone on Feb. 24 at the Sheetz on Carl D. Silver Parkway.

