Fredericksburg jobs, wages, tax income up in 2016
In 2016, the city of Fredericksburg added jobs, increased its median wage and saw increased meals and lodging taxes, according to the city's fourth-quarter economic development report released Friday. Meals tax revenue, in particular, grew significantly.
