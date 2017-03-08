Fredericksburg Guard vets try to put names to faces from 60 years ago
Veteran Guardsmen Allen Coates, Fred Davies, Francis Curtis and Henry William Waite Baker reminisce as they try to identify some of the 90 soldiers in a 1954 photo of their unit. Francis Curtis points out a fellow Guardsman in a photo of the Fredericksburg-based Tank Company, 176th Regimental Combat Team, on a recent afternoon at the Mason-Ruhren Readiness Center.
