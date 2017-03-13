Fredericksburg City Manager proposed budget includes tax increases
Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody is proposing a $93.5 million general fund budget for the coming year that includes increases in funding for city schools and salaries for city employees, along with higher real estate taxes and fees. The budget he presented to City Council on Tuesday is 3.44 percent higher than the current budget, and would raise the real estate tax from 77 cents to 80 cents per $100 of assessed value, if approved.
