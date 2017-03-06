Fredericksburg City Council to hold strategic vision work session
Fredericksburg City Council will a work session to discuss its strategic vision and priorities at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Executive Plaza training center at 601 Caroline St. Council members developed a working draft of the strategic vision during their two-day retreat in October, and met with the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority in November to begin aligning their draft strategic visions into an economic development master plan. Currently, the vision statement is: "In 2036, Fredericksburg is a vibrant urban center of economic and cultural activity, connected to the unique and authentic foundations of the past and committed to maintaining our new, 21st Century, inclusive, and sustainable future."
