Fredericksburg City Council approves Jewish center amid some opposition

A proposed Jewish center for University of Mary Washington students won approval Tuesday after receiving mixed reviews from nearby homeowners. The Fredericksburg City Council voted 6-1 to approve plans for the approximately 8,000-square-foot facility on 1500 College Ave., with Kerry Devine voting no.

