Former volunteer firefighter gets 20 years in Fredericksburg sexual assault

Choking back tears, Harry Lee Davison III's mother described her son as a good person who "doesn't have a [malicious] bone in his body" and asked a judge Wednesday to have mercy on him. More than three dozen family members, friends and acquaintances wrote letters in support for the 24-year-old former Orange County volunteer firefighter facing prison time for a sexual assault, describing him as a "chivalrous," "loving," "good person" with a "big heart."

