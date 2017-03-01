Editorial: Va. presses fight against addiction
The state board recently approved emergency rules that will let it regulate the prescription of opioids for pain. Around the same time, the legislature passed four bills that activate needle-exchange programs, increase access to the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone, tighten opioid prescription policies and give aid to infants exposed to opioids in utero.
