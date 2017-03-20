Editorial: Fresh food, where it is needed
NOW THAT we're past that rude interruption to our spring-like winter , it's time to start thinking about the fresh, local fruits and vegetables that will be available in the months ahead thanks to our region's farmers. More to the point, it's time to make sure as many people as possible have access to this local farm-produced bounty, not just because it's so delicious, but because it is the healthiest food you can eat.
