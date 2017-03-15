Daily Crime Report, 03/15/17
SSG Tactical, 610 Westwood Office Park, 3/14, 5:40 a.m. A patrol officer responded for a possible vandalism to the front door. When he arrived, he discovered that the glass of the front door was shattered and the lock on the metal cage door was damaged.
