Column: - Hidden Figures' has a message for America today
In 'Hidden Figures,' NASA mathematicians in Hampton watch a U.S. space launch on TV. Margot Lee Shetterly, author of the best-seller on which the hit movie is based, will speak at 3 p.m. Saturday and sign books in Dodd Auditorium on the University of Mary Washington's Fredericksburg campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Thu
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC