College Notes

Nicole Hawley , a student at East Carolina University; Christina Lowery , a student at Christopher Newport University; and Doreen Tetteh , a student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University received $2,500 GEICO Achievement Awards for their outstanding academic accomplishments and campus leadership. Mary McCormick and John Owens of Stafford County earned dean's list honors for the fall 2016 semester at Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, Md.

