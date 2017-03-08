College Notes
Nicole Hawley , a student at East Carolina University; Christina Lowery , a student at Christopher Newport University; and Doreen Tetteh , a student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University received $2,500 GEICO Achievement Awards for their outstanding academic accomplishments and campus leadership. Mary McCormick and John Owens of Stafford County earned dean's list honors for the fall 2016 semester at Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC